KCCA: FDC’s Nyanjula named Finance Minister in executive cabinet

By Our Reporter

Kampala – The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has on Monday, March 9, named FDC’s Doreen Nyanjula Finance and Administration Minister in the KCCA Executive cabinet.

Mayor Lukwago constituted the Executive Cabinet – led by himself – and deputised by Sarah Kanyike, (Deputy Lord mayoress) and other three ministers.

LC 5 Woman Councillor, representing Makerere University at Kampala Capital City Authority, Ms Doreen Nyanjula conceded to a loss last week in the just concluded Speakership race to Independent candidate Abubaker Kawalya bagging 14 of the 37 delegates.

Other ministers appointed to the executive cabinet include Olive Namazzi – representing Kyambogo University and Kennedy Okello for Nakawa Division.

We were unable to retrieve a comment from the budding politician after her appointment at the time of filing this report.