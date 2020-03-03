KCCA Fc back in action as they face Proline Fc in the Startimes Premier League as they edge closer to the top of the league.

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

Mike Mutebi’s boys will be back in action on the 3rd of March 2020 against the struggling Proline Fc as they look forward to drawing closer to table-toppers Vipers who are 4 points ahead.

Mike Mutebi hopes his boys will continue from where they stopped from during their first leg encounter where they hammered Proline 4;0. Proline Fc wants to maintain its performance from the last game where they won 2:1 against Soana.

Busoga United Fc



Busoga United Fc will also be in action at 4:30 pm against Jackson Mayanja”s struggling team who are 12th on the table.