Katosi Water Works in High Gear

By John Fischer

The Government of Uganda through NWSC is constructing the Katosi water works.



The plant with 240million liters per day water production design capacity will add over 160million liters of water per day to Kampala service area under phase 1.



The combined water production from Katosi and Ggaba water works will take care of the water supply demands for Kampala Metropolitan up to the year 2040.

PHOTOS: A bird’s eye view of the works at Katosi and the 55kms bulk heavy duty DN1400m Katosi-Kampala transmission main.



The project also encompasses a 15million litres capacity water reservoir at Sonde hill and booster station in Namugongo

NWSC is committed to water and sanitation for all. #waterman #NwscWorks