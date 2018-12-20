Kapchorwa Accident: 19 Confirmed Dead

60 Shares

19 people have been confirmed dead in an accident at Towei in Sipi Town Council, Kapchorwa district, when the bus they were travelling in over turned.

The occupants of the bus are staff of National League of USA, an NGO based in Kiryandongo and Masindi were traveling in a bus registration number

UG 2833E belonging to Kiryandongo Technical Institute the accident happened at 4pm.

The bus overturned several times, killing 19 on the spot.

Sipi Regional Police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika says the victims were returning from a three-day visit at Sipi.

Six survivors have been rushed to Mbale and Kapchorwa hospitals for treatment while bodies, yet to be identified have been taken to the mortuary.

The cause of accident is yet to be established.

DIFFICULT TIMES….

CLUSA staff have just had an accident on their way from a retreat in Kapchorwa at a place called Tawai. I have been called by this number below who is in touch with someone on ground. May be majority are dead! Please, get in touch and verify.

Unconfirmed report indicates that so far 18 people have passed on.

Helo guyz good evening

A fatal accident has just happened here in kapchorwa mbale highway and a number of people have sustained serious injuries but it’s unfortunate that 18 people have been confirmed dead .

The cause of the accident is yet unknown but it’s said that the bus had a mechanical problem

The bus number is UG 2833E and it’s said that it was from kiryadongo institute

