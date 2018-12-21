Kanungu residents prepare to endorse President Museveni for 2021 general elections, As Mbabazi Fails To Decide

51 Shares

By Patson Baraire

Kinkizi West Constituency NRM Nyekundire group have finalised arrangements to declare President Yoweri Museveni a sole Presidential candidate in the 2021 election. Amama Mbabazi recently promised people of Kanungu that he will announce his political move.



In the picture below is the banner which has been hoisted by Kinkizi West Constituency NRM Nyekundire group on top of their offices declaring President Museveni their sole candidate.

The Kinkizi West Constituency NRM Nyekundire group is an offshoot of NRM supporters that disagrees with area MP James Kaberuka and claim that they never asked him to oppose the lifting of Presidential age limit last year.

The group led by Kampala based businessman Donati Kananura opposed Hon James Kaberuka right from the time he was elected in 2016 saying that he was not their preferred choice.

It’s composed mostly the people who never supported him and voted for other candidates.

The Kinkizi West Constituency NRM Nyekundire group has been holding meetings both on Kampala and Kanungu trying to dislodge Kaberuka from Parliament in vain.

They even opened up a parallel office in Kihihi Town Council in Kinkizi West constituency in a rented house which they want President Museveni to officially open tomorrow when he visits the district to launch the construction of Rukungiri – Kanungu road.



The Kinkizi West Constituency NRM Nyekundire group offices to be officially opened by President Museveni tomorrow

Speaking to this reporter this afternoon , Mr Birakwate who is one of the promoters of Kinkizi West Constituency NRM Nyekundire group said that they want to show their total support to President Museveni for the assistance he has been giving Kanungu district.

Today , the group hoisted a big banner on top of their offices with clear massage that they have endorsed President Museveni as their sole candidate.



In the picture below is the banner which has been hoisted by Kinkizi West Constituency NRM Nyekundire group on top of their offices declaring President Museveni their sole candidate.

When contacted, Kinkizi West MP James Kaberuka said that he is not concerned by the acts of his adversaries because for him he is busy serving his term in Parliament to ensure that the people who entrusted him with their votes get services.

Kaberuka said that he will welcome the President to the district like any other leader and he appreciates what the government of Uganda is doing for the people of Kanungu.

He added that though the request for construction of the much awaited Rukungiri – Kanungu road was done many years ago, he was happy that the ground breaking ceremony was taking place at the time he is the sitting MP a fact that will go down in the annals of History, an indication that he has also been following up the road issues and it has subsequently arrived.

In 2014, the then Youth MP Evelyn Anite started the sole candidate project while NRM leaders were on a retreat in Kyankwanzi and what followed up is now history , Ugandans are now awaiting to see what Kinkizi West Constituency NRM Nyekundire group start tomorrow will catch fire too.