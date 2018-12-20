Kampala Ready For Modern Fly Overs- Museveni

12 Shares

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has flagged off the construction of the Kampala Flyover project.

The Project comes after the Japanese carried a study that would reduce traffic conjection in Kampala City.

“In order to mitigate traffic congestion within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA), JICA conducted the Preparatory Survey, Pre-Feasibility and comprehensive feasibility studies between 2003 and 2010′.

Traffic gridlock has become a regular occurrence during peak hours. This Project on completion will mitigate traffic congestion and improve urban transportation in Kampala City.

Acting ED Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Director for Engineering, Andrew Kitaka, said he is happy with the construction of the first lot of Kampala flyover that was flagged off by President Yoweri Museveni.

Kitaka says Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), which will oversee the construction, it has evaluated bids. According to UNRA timeline, contract signing with tender winners was finished

Kitaka says KCCA representatives sit on the committee that will oversee the implementation of the project. He says after construction, the flyover will be handed over to KCCA for maintenance. The first lot will start from Shoprite near Clock Tower on Entebbe road and Nsambya Road. At Shoprite and Clock Tower, the road will be widened to six lanes and raised walk ways will be constructed.

The second lot of the flyover will start from Mukwano Road roundabout and move through Kitgum House to Garden City roundabout and Wampewo roundabout. This lot will have flyovers from Mukwano Road roundabout to Jinja Road and Yusuf Lule Road. There will also be flyovers from Garden City going to Mukwano Road and Jinja Road.

President Museveni officiated at the commencement of the Kampala Flyover construction, at Clock Tower. This project is intended to reduce traffic jam in the city while improving mobility.

The NRM is systematic in how it works. We do things step by step. We started by opening up the country through tarmacking cross-country roads, President Museveni said.

“Soon, we shall have tarmacked roads at all border posts; Mpondwe, Kyanika, Katuna, Murongo, Mutukula, Malaba, Lwakhaka and Suam (Bukwo)”.

We are only left with Karamoja and once we are through, all key eight corners of Uganda will be covered.

We are now moving to reduce traffic in the city, through this Kampala Flyover project. We shall also place a flyover between Busega and Kibuye, while widening the old road.

The government’s plan targets three clusters of people; Kampala dwellers, travellers and cargo transporters. This project will help us separate these groups as we offer each appropriate transport means.

I thank the Japan government for supporting us on this project and others like the cable-stayed bridge in Jinja and municipal council roads. We also support Japan by buying their cars and other products.

The Kampala Fly Over has been financed through the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) who are extending an untied loan amount of Japanese Yen (JPY) 199.89 Millions at an annual interest rate of 0.01%(300 billions).

Kampala 2019/2020 imagined Flyover network to assist those passing through and not around Kampala.



The UNRA_Executive Director highlighted the scope of works of the Kampala City Flyover to President Museveni. It includes sky roads at Clock tower, Kitgum house, widening Mukwano road & Queen’s way, improving access roads, signalization of roundabouts & construction of an underpass tunnel at Nsambya area.

Hon. Fred Jachan Omach, UNRA Board Chairperson said the rapidly increasing traffic within Kampala City has for many years been building up stress on the city’s road infrastructure. The situation has generally reached an intolerable state.

President Museveni caused laughter when he said, “I won’t recognize MPs because they are not here. Therefore I pity you (residents) who are here without your MPs. But we’ve the chairman here”.

Minister of Works Azuba said the Government and the people of Uganda are very grateful for the support of the Japanese people and Government.Uganda still relies on its road network for the movement of over 90% of its goods and passenger traffic

The #KampalaFlyover is yet another project mostly financed by the Japanese Gov’t through a 40 year loan with a 10 year grace period. This concessional lending by the Japanese Govt is the same offered for the Nile Bridge in Jinja.

“Japan is committed to support economic growth in Africa through investment in high quality infrastructure. Connectivity (physical, technology & people-to-people) is key in Africa’s devt by scaling up integration” – Japanese Ambassador.

Molly Kamukama , the Presidents Secretary said,

“The #KampalaFlyover works commissioned by the President @KagutaMuseveni today will reduce traffic congestion in the city, ensure pedestrians’ safety via Pedestrian bridges, & support local manufacturing by consuming local steel & other construction inputs. Way to go”.

Infrastructure is the lifeline of a modern economy. We should be supportive – regardless of yellow-green-red affiliation.

The #KampalaFlyover Project Phase 1 whose launch is today

Junction upgrading at Shoprite & Clock tower

Upgrading at QueensWay, #Entebbe, Nsambya, Mukwano & Ggaba roads

Pedestrian bridges at Clock tower, Shoprite & Kibuli

Underpass at Nsambya E

Mega projects:- #JinjaNileBridge, Energy, oil &gas, Phosphates factory in Tororo, etc etc continue to be completed. Pres. @KagutaMuseveni today officiated at ground breaking of the #KampalaFlyover. Indeed, if opposition doesn’t cooperate, they risk getting wiped away

Frank K Tumwebaze,MP and Minister Information said,

“Congrats @MoWT_Uganda & @UNRA_UG for the ground breaking of this remarkable infrastructure project that will not only change kampala’s out look but greatly help on congestion. No doubt,improved physical& technological infrastructure drive growth and create direct &indirect jobs”.

#Kampalaflyoverproject will create an urban freeway by-passing the city centre to enhance east-west corridor transit.