Kampala Named Among Africa’s Best Cities

Kampala Capital City Authority is making strides that have attracted

the world attention to the extent of selected among 12 other cities

to reclaim the lead role in the Africa Smart Towns Network.



Eng Andrew Kitaka , the Executive Director of Kampala City Authority

says their emphasis on infrastructure development is pushing them to

greater heights. The funders of projects feel we are a great example

to lead African cities in bench marking our systems.

Kitaka says they celebrate recognition they get as it energizes them

to work hard.



Kampala City participated in a competition organized by the French

Development Agency to submit projects being work on that are changing

lives of people.

Other cities selected are Algiers(Algeria), Bamako(Mali),Ben

Guerir(Morocco),Bizerte(Tunisia), Kampala(Uganda),Kigali(Rwanda),

Kumasi(Ghana), Lagos(Nigeria), Maputo-Matola(Mozambique),

Niamey(Niger), Nouakchott(Madagascar), Seme-Kpodji(Benin).



Eng Adrew Kitaka emphasized his plan for the first 100 days and focus

was going to be on infrastructure improvement, improved revenue

collection and cleaning up of the city especially in terms of garbage

collection and elimination of mud and dust.

Kitaka says they(KCCA) want to make sure all the road reserves are

either grassed or paved .

“ We want to work with property owners in the city to ensure that they

do their part and pave their frontages.

KCCA place its strong emphasis on automation of processes in service

delivery like the revenue management system(e-citie), smart permits,

traffic control center, digital communication among others.



Last year KCCA signed a collaboration agreement with the government of

Korea to facilitate knowledge sharing and provide a platform to

enhance E-Government (ICT) systems aimed at improving Urban

Administration, effectiveness and efficiency in public service and

information delivery.

The nomination reaffirms KCCA commitment to harnessing the power of

digital towards improved service delivery. As the lead City, Kampala

will play a key role in sharing experiences with other cities on best

practice across all service areas.



The French Development Agency proposes to finance the creation of a

network of African cities around Smart City issues (African Smart

Towns Network- ASTON.

The

Africa Smart Towns Network is following a similar model customizes to

the needs of African cities.

The project will be launched in June and activities are expected to

start in the third quarter of 2019 for about 3 years until mid 2022.



Peter Kaujju, head of public and corporate affairs says areas like

Kikumikikumi around of Makerere University is fast turning into a

different place for the better. KCCA is turning its shanty makeshift

structures disappear fast while the once dusty road is no more.



Kaujju says the road connecting the popular area of Kikumikikumi ,

Maganzi Awongererwa , a 1.6 km stretch has cost shs 4.8 billions as

part of the Kampala CAPITAL City Authority to improve mobility but

also other key improvements defining the transformation of the city.

He says such signature projects that are defining the transformation

agenda of Kampala City which goes beyond infrastructure but also

social economic empowerment of the inhabitants.



However, John Makumbi a resident of Bwaise says KCCA is moving slowly

in tackling problems yet they want much money from people.

“They are rough while getting taxes from us bt moving on snail pace.

Wait for the rainy season and see mess in Kampala Capital City

Authority”.