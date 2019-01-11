Kampala Lord Mayor Vows To Tame Cholera, Improve Management of faecal sludge Through Ordinances

22 Shares

The Kampala City Lord Mayor His Worship Erias Lukwago has spent the whole of this morning visiting Kabowa where we have the cholera outbreak.

He was received by the area councillors together with Deputy Lord Mayor Hajat Sarah Kanyike, the KCCA public health team and a host of other Councillors.

He moved around Kironde zone where he personally launched the KCCA trucks purposely to start emptying toilets in the area. This will be an ongoing exercise throughout the whole of next week.

The Lord Mayor also introduced the Chairman of the Private Trucks who assured residents that they will be emptying toilets at a subsidised price for this particular purpose. He proceeded to Ssembuule Zone where he ordered for immediate reopening of the public toilet in the area for public use.

There was also signing of a land agreement between KCCA and one Senior citizen Mr. Ssevvume who offered his land for this public toilet. The Lord Mayor asked the residents to always cooperate especially during the process of displaying the pipes for emptying the toilet.

It was at this spot that the Lord Mayor offered five hundred thousand shillings (Ushs 500,000/-) for refreshments to the volunteers who have been helping the residents through public mass cleaning under the guidance of the area councillors.

He also moved along Nalukolongo Channel where construction works will shortly begin by KCCA but as for now, the desilting trucks will do some work as soon as possible.



He finally visited the cholera survivors who have been discharged from Naguru hospital. He offered them relief items among others oral rehydration salts, blankets, sugar, detergents, fresh fruits among others.

He also deployed standby KCCA ambulances for transporting victims and called upon the residents to avoid travelling with patients on boda bodas and taxis. The toll free telephone number for the operators and those of the drivers were left behind.

He generally observed that the cause of cholera was basically residents having toilets in water springs yet the same water is used for domestic purposes.

He promised that KCCA will ensure that stand pipes are in the area but also called NWSC to come to the people’s rescue. He said KCCA will be very keen about the concessionaires in regard to garbage collection and refuse trucks.



He appreciated the partnership of Bill and Melinda Gates in the area of public cleanliness in the city and promised that KCCA will address the issue of Management of faecal sludge in the city through an Ordinance. He will shortly chair a special authority meeting this afternoon to address the same.