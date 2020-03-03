KADAGA URGES UCU LAW STUDENTS TO PRACTICE LAW AFTER COMPLETION OF LDC



Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has urged students at Uganda Christian University against practicing law without completing the course at the Law Development Centre.

She said that lawyers who go ahead without the professional course endanger the work of other lawyers and affect the justice system in the country.

“If you practice without the professional course, you are risk of effects your career. Law Development center is tougher than the degree course said Kadaga.

Kadaga who was officiating at the UCU Law society dinner over the weekend at Serena Hotel also advised the students from engaging in dishonest acts in their works.

“When you cheat, in the long run, the law will catch up with you. All you need to do is prepare adequately as lawyers and execute your work without been corrupted,” she said.

The Dean of the Law Faculty, Dr. Roselyn Karugunju also re-echoed the Speaker’s advice to the students, saying that once they engage in cheating in their work, they will live in fear instead of practicing freely.

The students elected a new executive whose term will run for a year, with the outgoing president of the UCU Law society, Shamma Kabasiita calling on students to uphold the virtue of respect.

She urged the new leadership to be servant leaders and remain a good example through their acts.

By : Mulu Frank