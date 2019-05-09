Kabarole Fire Accident: One Dead, Properties Worthy Millions Destroyed

By Alex Mujuni





One person died on spot and six others were injured last evening when fire broke out in Fortportal town, Kaborale district.



The incident happened at around at 21:00hrs at Town Centre near bus

park in Fortportal town where a track carrying fuel in jerrycans and

plastic drums caught fire killing one person on spot and injuring six

others.





According to Kabarole District Police Commander SP Kanyesigye Jamal,

the truck registration number UAW 038N was carrying fuel from Katoke

to Kyenjonjo district when all of a sudden it caught fire.



Investigation into the cause of the fire out break is on going.



One car belonging to Arinaitwe Raymond was burnt ,a motorcycle, three

shops were destroyed completely and five others partially burnt.





The identities of the victims are, Mwesigye Kiyaye 37 years died on

spot. The injured are; Jane aged 25 a resident of Rwengoma, Mrs Isiah

27 years also resident of

Rwengoma, Friday Robert 46 years, resident of Kidukulu, Musinguzi

Julius 32 years resident of Kyakaboja, Nyakaguma Stephen 27 years

resident of Kijura, Kagaba Christopher 47 years of Mwenge village

Kyenjonjo.



