Joshua Cheptegei Uganda’s Sportsman of the year

By Ann Musimenta

Joshua Cheptegei continues to shine abroad and home after carrying

Uganda’s flag in major world athletic competitions. He won the

Commonwealth double gold in Gold Coast, Australia last in 2018.

Before we could finish celebrating that he surprised the World’s power

house in the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus,

Denmark.

Last night, Joshua Cheptegei was crowned 2018 Nile Special –Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA)

Sportsman of the year a befitting honor at Imperial Royale Hotel.

Cheptegei was voted the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) Moment of the Month for his outstanding

performance in Aarhus, where he led a Ugandan 1-2 finish. Compatriot

Jacob Kiplimo took silver.

“My big motivation was Kololo 2017 when I got a muscle pool before

the home crowd but I have moved on. The Kenyans and Ethiopians should

know we are coming , the end of a race in athletics is the beginning

of a new one”.

John Oduke won the Legendary Award . He has a record 13 Uganda Tennis

Open titles, last coming in 1996. He has served tennis in all

capacities since he was 10,now 51 years.

Frank Tumwebaze, the Chief Guest (He represented the Minister of Education and Sports) said the strategy of sports

should be moving from leisure to professionalism so that our young

people benefit much.

“When I was studying at College , there were boys who were always

playing outside class, we despised them thinking they are failures but

some are amazing sports personalites”.

Other winners are ,Male Darts Player Of The Year – Eddy Baguma, Female

Darts Player Of The Year – Harriet Akot, Female Ludo Player Of The Year

– Rose Nsereko, Female Volleyball Player Of The Year – Habiba Namala



