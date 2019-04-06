Joshua Cheptegei Uganda’s Sportsman of the year
By Ann Musimenta
Joshua Cheptegei continues to shine abroad and home after carrying
Uganda’s flag in major world athletic competitions. He won the
Commonwealth double gold in Gold Coast, Australia last in 2018.
Before we could finish celebrating that he surprised the World’s power
house in the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus,
Denmark.
Last night, Joshua Cheptegei was crowned 2018 Nile Special –Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA)
Sportsman of the year a befitting honor at Imperial Royale Hotel.
Cheptegei was voted the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) Moment of the Month for his outstanding
performance in Aarhus, where he led a Ugandan 1-2 finish. Compatriot
Jacob Kiplimo took silver.
“My big motivation was Kololo 2017 when I got a muscle pool before
the home crowd but I have moved on. The Kenyans and Ethiopians should
know we are coming , the end of a race in athletics is the beginning
of a new one”.
John Oduke won the Legendary Award . He has a record 13 Uganda Tennis
Open titles, last coming in 1996. He has served tennis in all
capacities since he was 10,now 51 years.
Frank Tumwebaze, the Chief Guest (He represented the Minister of Education and Sports) said the strategy of sports
should be moving from leisure to professionalism so that our young
people benefit much.
“When I was studying at College , there were boys who were always
playing outside class, we despised them thinking they are failures but
some are amazing sports personalites”.
Other winners are ,Male Darts Player Of The Year – Eddy Baguma, Female
Darts Player Of The Year – Harriet Akot, Female Ludo Player Of The Year
– Rose Nsereko, Female Volleyball Player Of The Year – Habiba Namala