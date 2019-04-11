Jinja Bosses Summoned

By Ronald Musinguzi

Mubarak Kirunda appeared before Land Probe Commission on a separate case.

The Commission of inquiry into land matters has issued criminal

summons against Mubarak Kirunda and Faisal Muhammad to appear no

later than 17/04/2019 over Jinja’s Karibu-karibu market dispute.

The duo together with Bashir Musa were scheduled to

appear before the commission on Wednesday (April 10) but failed to turn up

prompting the probe team headed by Lady Justice Catherine

Bamugemereire to summon them.

Justice Catherine Bamugemereire issued summons

However, Musa’s lawyer asked for

another date.

“Whereas you were earlier summoned to appear before the Commission of

inquiry appointed by the president, you failed to attend without a

reasonable explanation,” wrote Dr.Douglas Singiza in the fresh

criminal summons dated 10th April to Kirunda, who is also the LC 3 Chairman

Jinja Central Division.

Market vendors accuse Kirunda,the District Land Board , Area Local Councils, and area councillors of

collusion and self-aggrandizement through sub divisions over the market

land.