Jinja Bosses Summoned

By Ronald Musinguzi
The Commission of inquiry into land matters has issued criminal
summons against Mubarak Kirunda and Faisal Muhammad to appear no
later than 17/04/2019 over Jinja’s Karibu-karibu market dispute.
The duo together with Bashir Musa were scheduled to
appear before the commission on Wednesday (April 10) but failed to turn up
prompting the probe team headed by Lady Justice Catherine
Bamugemereire to summon them.
However, Musa’s lawyer asked for
another date.
“Whereas you were earlier summoned to appear before the Commission of
inquiry appointed by the president, you failed to attend without a
reasonable explanation,” wrote Dr.Douglas Singiza in the fresh
criminal summons dated 10th April to Kirunda, who is also the LC 3 Chairman
Jinja Central Division.
Market vendors accuse Kirunda,the District Land Board , Area Local Councils, and area councillors of
collusion and self-aggrandizement through sub divisions over the market
land.