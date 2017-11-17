Jack Pemba Bounces Back In Flamboyant Style

Socialite Jack Pemba who was on Wednesday treated to a heartwarming reception has returned to the social scene to do what he does best–splashing money.

Pemba who is set to make good on his Shs100m sponsorship of this year’s Abryanz Style and Fashion awards attended the nominees party that was held at Sky Lounge in Kisementi on Wednesday night and left quite an impression.

Like the night themed-Ciroc Ultra Nights suggested, Pemba made sure Ciroc was flowing like the River Nile.

“I want a bottle of Ciroc on every table,” Pemba roared when given the microphone, leading to loud cheers from people who he upgraded from shots and cocktails to popping bottles.

“Over the last six months, I have had a few setbacks, but I am back bigger than ever. There is only one JP,” he said.

“All the money I have spent in the past five years, I am going to spend in one year,” Pemba assured those who thought that his accounts had run empty.

The businessman with interests in Uganda, London and Dubai has mainly spent his money on the social and sports scene. He has sponsored awards shows and music concerts on top of his random open bar nights and his support has also been extended to sports, sponsoring weight lifting, martial arts and basketball where he oils top flight team Pemba Warriors