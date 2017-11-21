Italians In Uganda Organise Cultural Week

Do you fancy Italian culture and food? Bless yourself for a seven-day fun-filled cultural extravaganza. Beginning this week, Italians in Uganda and friends of Italians or those interested in their events and culture there is news for you.

Starting Monday 20th to Saturday 25th November 2017 , it will be time for the Italian cultural and culinary week in Kampala.

The Italian embassy in Kampala under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Italy is partnering with various organizations and companies in Uganda to celebrate their culture through the umbrella of Cultural Association of Italians in Uganda (CAIU), with various events to be held during the course of the week.

Through this cultural week the Italian Embassy and CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital will run a fundraising campaign in favour of children with disabilities in Uganda.

Throughout the cultural week there will be Italian movie screening at different venues, workshops on film making, Italian dinner gala, workshops on Italian cuisines and throughout the week Italian restaurants Mediterraneo and Divino will run a guide of Italian regional recipes and wines.