It is our right! Female prisoners demand conjugal visits

Malindi – Female prisoners in Kenya have demanded sexual pleasure, challenging the County authorities to look in the matter,

Female prisoners at Mtangani GK Prison in Malindi, Kilifi County, eastern Kenya, have implored the government to institute new laws that will allow them “enjoy” sexual intimacy with their visiting partners.

Speaking on behalf of other inmates, Sofia Swaleh who is serving a life sentence said the time allocated to their visiting spouses and relatives is brief and does not allow for sexual intimacy.

Mtangani GK Prison senior administrator, Purity Nkatha Muthaura who also spoke to K24 Digital, a Kenyan online publication, said it would be impossible to allow the female inmates or even the male inmates enjoy conjugal rights except for a new law that allows for conjugal visits is passed by Parliament.

It was further gathered that the quest to have conjugal visits introduced in the country’s lawful detention centres struck landed on the deaf ears in 2014 when the Government ruled out the possibility of entertaining the suggestion on grounds of not being ready for it.