Investing In Dubai: Aziz-Dubai Property In Kampala Tomorrow

Owning a plush property in Dubai has been simplified by Aziz Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE.

Azizi is organising a property sales show beginning April 17th (Wednesday) at Sheraton Kampala to showcase its extensive portfolio of residential and commercial developments. With Azizi Developments’ UAE National offer on select properties, customers can also benefit from an exclusive monthly payment plan that covers 50% up until the handover, with no down payments to be made.



Among the highlights are Azizi Developments’ projects in Al Furjan, which are progressing swiftly with handovers taking place in 2019. Located centrally between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Furjan offers rich lifestyle amenities and entails unprecedented investment opportunities — with all projects set for a timely launch — in the high-growth corridor of Dubai near the Expo 2020 site. With the completion of the new metro line, Route 2020, Al Furjan will also enjoy superb connectivity.



Azizi Developments aims to sell the last few remaining Al Furjan units at Cityscape Abu Dhabi with a starting price of AED 787,000 for 1-bedroom apartments and an attractive payment plan comprising 10% on booking, 75% on handover, and 15% post-handover.

Another remarkable investment opportunity is Mina by Azizi on Palm Jumeirah, offering investors the chance to be part of a private beach community with homes that enjoy spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf.



With a beachfront lifestyle and the opportunity to design their own luxurious properties using the shell and core system, Mina by Azizi is among the most sought-after residences on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. 69% of the plot of this opulent development, which is due to be handed over in Q3 of 2019, is set aside for swimming pools, kids play areas, a health club, gardens, and terraces. A

limited-time payment plan of 25% on booking and 75% on handover will be offered exclusively for Cityscape Abu Dhabi.



Azizi Developments is also offering Azizi Riviera home buyers the opportunity to live rent free by purchasing a package of both a studio and a 1-bedroom.

To find out more about Azizi Developments’ projects, visit www.azizidevelopments.com or call 800-AZIZI.

According to the company’s portfolio, visitors to the Azizi Developments stand to benefit on exclusive offers on units.

Several deals across the spectrum of developments on residential and commercial properties in central and strategic locations await interested Ugandans.



While all sales are backed by exceptional starting prices and attractive payment plans, Azizi Developments is also offering its innovative short-term rental home concept that presents unmatched value for investors at select residential projects.

Ugandans who chose to invest in Dubai and own properties will pay 10% and own properties, have a post-Handover Payment Plan and an up to 15% return on investment.



Other benefits also include; Easy Finance of up to 70%, low interest rate (4% p.a) and property Transactions regulated by the Dubai government in addition to free property management.

Azizi Developments has recently held property sales shows. Some advisors from Azizi will be at Sheraton to guide interested Ugandans. (They can be reached on 0791193288 and

Azizi Developments is the real estate investment arm of Azizi Group.

Established in 2007, the company’s diverse experience in the property market has enabled it to expand to include a portfolio worth over AED45billion (USD 12.5billion) in the Emirate of Dubai.

Azizi Developments has partnered with the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the master development of Multi Billion, luxurious project “Azizi Riviera” in Medyan.

Azizi Developments achieved top private developer award for consecutive two years (2016 & 2017).

In an interview with international media recently, Azizi Developments CEO, Mr Farhad Azizi, said,

“Though there is much talk in the market about oversupply, we at Azizi Developments do not subscribe to that notion as our daily sales volume ranges between AED 20 million – AED 25 million. Even on Fridays, we are selling properties worth AED 10 million – AED 15 million. Without the existent demand, we would not be achieving such great sales numbers or launching new projects.”

Those who attend Wednesday and Thursday’s show will get a chance to know about unseen units across Azizi Riviera, an affordable premium escape from the city in Meydan, One that also features Les Jardins, an aesthetically-designed lush green park. The first phase of homes in the development will be handed over in December 2019.

In addition to being part of a mega retail, equestrian, golfing, and waterfront lifestyle, Azizi Riviera is in proximity to Dubai’s key business hubs and other leading attractions, including the future Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse, home of the Dubai World Cup — the world’s richest horse race.

With Azizi Developments’ UAE National offer on select properties, customers can also benefit from an exclusive monthly payment plan that covers 50% up until the handover, with no down payments to be made.

Among the highlights are Azizi Developments’ projects in Al Furjan, which are progressing swiftly with handovers taking place in 2019. Located centrally between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Furjan offers rich lifestyle amenities and entails unprecedented investment opportunities — with all projects set for a timely launch — in the high-growth corridor of Dubai near the Expo 2020 site. With the completion of the new metro line, Route 2020, Al Furjan will also enjoy superb connectivity.

Azizi Developments aims to sell the last few remaining Al Furjan units at Cityscape Abu Dhabi with a starting price of AED 787,000 for 1-bedroom apartments and an attractive payment plan comprising 10% on booking, 75% on handover, and 15% post-handover.

Another remarkable investment opportunity is Mina by Azizi on Palm Jumeirah, offering investors the chance to be part of a private beach community with homes that enjoy spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf.

With a beachfront lifestyle and the opportunity to design their own luxurious properties using the shell and core system, Mina by Azizi is among the most sought-after residences on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. 69% of the plot of this opulent development, which is due to be handed over in Q3 of 2019, is set aside for swimming pools, kids play areas, a health club, gardens, and terraces. A

limited-time payment plan of 25% on booking and 75% on handover will be offered exclusively for Cityscape Abu Dhabi.

Azizi Developments is also offering Azizi Riviera home buyers the opportunity to live rent free by purchasing a package of both a studio and a 1-bedroom.

To find out more about Azizi Developments’ projects, visit www.azizidevelopments.com or call 800-AZIZI.