By Jolly Gwari and agencies

It’s no secret the current generation Toyota Land Cruiser, which has been in production since 2007 and only received a mild refresh in 2016, is an outdated piece of machinery.

And, as of 2022, the Land Cruiser will be exiting the market. However, the J200 Series Land Cruiser is still a capable off-roader despite being a decade old; it does everything fairly well like hauling families. Besides, Land cruiser being an icon that embodies Toyota’s reputation for reliability, durability, and capability, it is known for being owned by the most corporate people in Africa especially politicians like in Sudan, Uganda and others.

More so, Land Cruiser is vaguely expensive, and its market has been stingy, something that might have fueled its annulment in years to come according to the public. Notably, arguments have raised in this short time concerning the existing bad news. It is argued that if the big, luxurious, expensive Land Cruiser dies in America, its name could live on in other markets as a more utilitarian vehicle as it is now or?.

Should the Land Cruiser name disappear? Of course not. It deserves to live on just as much as any other car with such a rich history, but not purely for namesake.