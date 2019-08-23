I CANNOT KILL ANITE, I KNOW HOW TO PUT GIRLS TO GOOD USE: RUKUTANA

By Jolly Gwari

The prime minister for privatization and investment, Evelyn Anite recently reported on how she receives death threats from mafia cartel in government over her role in causing an internal audit on activities of Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL).

She added that those who asked UTL audit are the Mafias and enemies of this Country; she further named them including the UTL Administrator Bemanya Twebaze, PSST Keith Muhakanizi, Rukutana, and others.

However, Hon. Rukutana’s remarks on Anite’s allegations seem to be different from what she calls threatening to kill her. Mr. Rukutana in a tweet confessed on how he cannot kill a young girl like Anite but rather to put in her to “some other good use”.

He further downplayed Anite’s claims, saying she could consider a healthy medical checkup. “ if it occurred to her that I could be a murderer, then, we should get her to Butabika, and get her head checked.

Why would I murder a girl anyway? I cannot kill Anite, I know how to put girls to some other use” Rukatana said. Nonetheless, Rukutana’s statement has heaved many questions to the public on how does the Honourable Minister put girls to some good use.