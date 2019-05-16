Huawei allies with Makerere to offer ICT skills

Yesterday, Chinese electronic company-Huawei allied with Makerere University to offer free ICT curse skills amidst establishing an academy.

The initiative aims at developing the ICT sector to escalate corporate business growth with the utilization of technology resource, besides bridging the gap between cooperate world or workforce and Universities and develop technology ideology, talents and learning more about ecosystem .

Hon. Frank Tumwebaze alongside Huawei official during the MoU event at Makerer Guest House.

The two parties came to agreement yesterday, May 14, during a briefing at Makerere Guest House which was embraced by Hon. Frank Tumwebaze-state minister , ICT and National Guidance alongside, Barnabas Nawangwe-Vice Chancellor, Makerere University and students as well.

The project is a non-commercial cooperation initiative between Huawei with different universities, colleges among other institutions world wide. Effective this June after the on going training and facilitating of then lecturers needed by Huawei, students will be registering to enroll.

Hon. Frank Tumwebaze appreciated the electronics company for such a thoughtful project to nurture talent that will lead to This is growth of technology industry regards digital sector.

Frank Tumwebaze addressing the audience at Makerere Guest House

“Through Huawei’s initiatives, shall cultivate and pool together ICT professionals that are crucial to the industry development, thus boosting ICT industry development, driving the development of different sectors and contributing to lower unemployment rates over the long term,” Hon Frank asserted with gratitude.