HOW COME GREAT PILLARS OF SOCIETY ARE PEELING OFF

By Prof Dominic Byarugaba

Globally great pillars of society are slowly showing indicators of peeling off and yet they ought to be gaining more coating and gradually appealing to everyone to align with them for learning purposes. Are great pillars peeling off or are the learners looking a different direction and great pillars wisdom is not reaching out to anyone any more? One wonders what the problem is. Rhetoric has been the mother of all dialogue but dialogue is the beginning of real confusion at times should the chair of the dialogue be irrational. Today African continent stands out clearly as a centre of attraction for the fifth time with mass exodus of prospecting communities from Europe, America and Far East but insiders in Africa are on higher exodus to Europe, Far East and America. What is the problem? Are Africans blind about the treasure Africa holds or there is a mismatch in identifying treasures. It is common knowledge that biodiversity increases towards the equator which lies astride Africa in a symmetrical manner but the rush to the northern and southern hemispheres by Africans is a scare to sober minds and eyes that see and minds that understand the great treasures in Africa. Mathematically the equation of these two sides does not balance because Africa stands out to harbor resources which are not anywhere on other continents particularly conducive climate, greatest size of arable land for production and below ground precious resources like gold, diamond, copper and of late oil and gas. So if one can ask a genuine question why Africans are in mass exodus exiting a rich continent any examiner cannot conclusively give a convincing marking guide to explain the rationale behind Africans thinking. In actual sense the ideological notion of all that is Africa is substandard and yet raw materials of foreign processed goods come from Africa and other developing nations in lesser Pacific and South East Asia still stands as of today. All this resonates on my heading/title of this discussion article – great pillars are peeling off- Africa is loosing the brains and it stands to be a pillar continent in the centre of the world. How can leaders, planners, academicians, researchers, parents, mentors change the mind set of future Africans to remain at home, utilize the abundant resources, add value to the resources, build capacity and transform themselves rather than mass exodus? Imagine how Vascodagama and Columbus made their maiden trips and shortly all their relatives were out to search for new and better opportunities and mainly from the tropical world. Africa’s arable land and good climate if utilized well can feed the world but Africa in hunger stricken! The production sector particularly agriculture is in the hands of non Africans and in some instances some governments have to employ forces to take over agriculture services and one wonders why the young generations of 2 sets look at agriculture as a sector of the old, retired and tired leave alone the poor and yet on a daily basis non can afford not to eat. The other question is if the old folk leaves the agriculture production scene as it goes by nature that old will die earlier what shall we eat? If yes well and good in the mean time but if not there is roaming disaster worse than physical genocide to man because the gist of the war is psychological, ideological and deep rooted in shunning manual labour. This is the time to plan; this is the time to avert the impeding disaster.

Today as we discuss matters of importance to development is yet another monster that has eaten up the human fabric of values in the learned and academic sector completely destroying the centre of development – the education sector, world over education is anon – for – profit sector but a critical foundation for development transformation, democracy and advancement – but in this medium term of technology and social media, information trajectory, media freedom of expression the would be driver of development is the actual precursor of underdevelopment. Take critical analysis of wars in Institutions an example is in Universities in East Africa where strikes – are the order of the day and yet strikes and war should be the game of the jungle not at centres of academic excellence. Old world universities and new world universities in development and middle income countries no wind of a strike other than a new technology, a new innovation, a new life ideological theme, a new plan to the extent that even public demonstrations have lost meaning as new platforms of solving problems emerge rather than confrontations. So what is Africa waiting for or as Ugandans where is our position on all this.

In the case of Uganda – the pearl of Africa if we think out the box today one wonders whether a peasant can love to sponsor his or her child to university education at this rate of strike waves, disharmony in the academia, disunity in the clergy, selfishness in the general learned and educated circles, lack of commitment to mentor greater thinkers of the future, equating service to monitory gain which I wouldn’t love to term the conman world of “corruption” that has failed many scholars to describe it adequately, cherished arrivals and overstay in positions rather than a plan to depart and give space particularly in the civil service in order to create room and reduce un-employment due to increasing population that Africa has failed to manage; who will manage African problems better? A few ideas to this noble question is that Science as a basic unit of innovation and invention helped Europe and America to develop but few Africans have embraced science, science builds structures that yield good services and eventually supports easy leadership but not vice versa. What many have not seen happen directly in Africa and Uganda in particular is the peeling off of science fabric – ask how – the answer is feminine scholars fear science and in the past three decades the masculine fabric of science has been endangered due to promotion of the girl child sentiments and society ideals have rendered the boy child drop into the periphery structures of life for total destruction. Therefore there is need to sit, discuss, account for the ills and re-design structures and systems to stabilize what has eaten our society’s fabric of development, production, order, peace, respect and other values that used to exist before technology came along to distort the status quo. In developed nations there are five sectors that have never been totally privatized namely agriculture, transport and communication, security, education and health but look at how African countries took on the irrational trend of privatizing these key sectors.

Media freedom is a danger today, rights of living organisms with those of man on top crave to overturn any good ideological fashions in present day transformation, freedom of association and freedom of worship has greatly affected the youth at times present day prayer is like God must be shouted at in order to in turn throw blessings, even if blessings came down those to account for the Biblical teachings are counted so what is wrong. In some sects prayer is equated to the amount of money one pays so the poor will never get a good prayer is the trend continues to build momentum. Are we short of ideas or are ideas blunt to operate hard core minds of present human race? Can man learn from history or history is no long a subject of interest as compared to technology and science? How can we balance all these? Last but least that who will restore values in society even when custodians of values have left their core calling to address other jigsaw tenets in order to be influential in today’s world, particularly the parents, the clergy and the senior citizens? Don’t you or can’t you agree with me that the great pillars are peeling off and onlookers will get easy packing of the peeled off material to build their own strong structures as in cheap labour source, free natural resources since custodians of the resources in Africa have run away; it is lastly said and debated that the rooming climate change will affect the temperate zones worse than the tropics, so will those African migrants return to the tropics when it is too harsh in the Southern and Northern hemispheres? Fellow great continent men and women stick to the cradle of mankind and transform society than ever before.

Prof. Dominic Byarugaba

African Institute for Capacity Development, Nairobi – KENYA

