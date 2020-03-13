Higher Education stakeholders to discuss human capital, fourth industrial revolution

Spread the love

















By RedPepper Digital

Kampala – Human capital affects the economic growth of any nation as an ingredient to expand the knowledge and skills of its people especially in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

Uganda’s National Council of Higher Education, will on Monday, March 16, open the second Annual Higher Education conference under theme: Higher Education and the Private Sector Engagement; preparing Uganda’s Human Capital for the 4th Industrial Revolution, to be hosted at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

In a letter to stakeholders, Prof. Mary J.N Okwakol (PhD), Executive Director of NCHE, stated that the conference seeks to attract key stakeholders in education.

“The conference is expected to draw participants from Higher Education institutions, Graduate student, research and innovation institutions, Government Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs), private sector and the general public,” Prof. Okwakol’s letter read.

Highly placed sources at the institution revealed to RedPepper Digital that the Conference will be graced by Dr J.C Muyingo- Minister of State for Higher Education, Prof. Nawangwa Barnabas (VC – Makerere University), former Vice-Chancellors, Ddumba Ssentamu (Makerere University) and Rev. Canon Dr. John Senyonyi (Uganda Christian University).

Other officials expected include Mr. Vincent Bagiire – PS Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Mr. Arthur Isiko – MD Bank of Africa, Mrs Martha Muhwezi: Regional Director FAWE Regional Secretariat, Nairobi, Juma Wasswa Balunywa – Principal, Makerere University Business School, among other dignitaries.

A cross-section of discussion and paper presentation will drive the human capital agenda notches higher. We have earmarked sessions on University-Private Sector Collaboration, Skilling in preparation for the 4th Industrial Revolution, Digital Economy and Globalization, Technology and Innovation in Agriculture and Climate Change, among others,” Prof. Okwakol’s statement reveals.

Development partners have continuously funded project to address the human capital element in fostering the economic growth in Uganda.

“Education remains a cornerstone of success and is critical for attaining the knowledge and skills necessary for one to find a job or get into self-employment,” said Tony Thompson, World Bank Country Manager for Uganda.

“As the job market becomes more technology-driven and disruptive, requiring high levels of social and life skills, education is shifting to keep up with the changing world of work, and Uganda must keep up as well,” Thompson added.

The highly anticipated convention is one of the activities for Higher Education week that will be climaxed with the 12th Higher Education Exhibition scheduled for March 19 -21, 2020 at Lugogo UMA Showground.