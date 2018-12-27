Government Should Stop Intimidating Bobi Wine

0 Shares

By Patson Baraire RUKUNGIRI



Former Presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye addressing the Christians at Kyamakanda at function to baptize Burungi Butungisa Milckar , Hon Roland Mugume Kaginda child.

The former Presidential Candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has said that the government should stop intimidating Kyadondo East MP Hon Robert Kyagulanyi also know as Bobi Wine because he has done no harm.

Dr Kizza Besigye made the remarks at the function to baptize Burungi Butungisa Milckar , the daughter of Hon Roland Mugume Kaginda at Kyamakanda COU in Buyanja sub county in Rukungiri District.

He said that all people have businesses prior to becoming active politicians and it’s their lifeline to earn a living and there is no way Bobi Wine can stop music which is his business.

This comes at a time when the Police in Kampala stopped Bobi Wine from staging a musical concert at his Busabala Beach citing lack of personnel to man the function.

The function was led by North Kigezi Diocesan Bishop Benon Magezi and assisted by his Kinkizi Diocese counterpart Bishop Dan Zoreka and Kyamakanda COU Archdeacon Rev Godfrey Mutabazi.

Prominent at the function was Kinkizi West MP Hon James Kaberuka, Rujumbura Hon Fred Turyamuhweza , Rubabo MP Paula Turyahikayo , Rukungiri woman MP Betty Muzanira, Businessman James Musinguzi Garuga, Kanungu District Secretary for Social services Frank Byaruhanga among others .

At the function over sh 50m was raised in cash and pledges and Roland Mugume Kaginda said it will be used for completion of Kaginda Memorial Health Center in Kyamakanda.

Kaginda later hosted his guests at his palatial home in Kyamakanda , Buyanja Town Council.