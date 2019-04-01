Generals Muhoozi, Sabiiti Donate Shs 15m to AMDA Rubaga Project
By Our Reporter
The Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties, Lt. Gen Muhoozi
Keinerugaba and the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. General
Sabiiti Muzeeyi Magyenyi, have jointly donated Shs. 15 million towards
the construction of a multipurpose building project of the Archdiocese
of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA).
This took place today during the AMDA monthly mass at Kitante Primary
School led by the Abahahe clan.
AMDA, a grouping of Catholics who hail from Mbarara but are resident
in Kampala, Wakiso, Jinja, Mukono and Entebbe, is putting up a
multibillion complex at Rubaga Hill to house a church, a bishop and
priests’ house as well as commercial offices.
Gen Muhoozi who was represented at the event by Gen Muzeeyi pledged to
support AMDA in its on-going endeavours to serve humanity.
“I bring you special greetings from your friend, Lt. General Muhoozi
Keinerugaba, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations,
who was supposed to be your Chief Guest today. He asked me to come
here and represent him. I am here in his capacity and to assure you he
is proud to associate with AMDA in its endeavours to serve humanity,”
said Gen Muzeeyi.
During the mass which was led by the Auxiliary Bishop of Mbarara
Archdiocese, Rt. Rev Dr. Lambert Beinomugisha and animated by Abagahe
Clan, to which the two Generals belong, Gen Muzeeyi appealed to the
faithful to embrace the concept of Community policing in their areas
of abode in order to compliment the security forces in securing the
country.
“Through our Community Policing concept, we appeal to you all to work
closely with us. Report anything suspicious, report crime. Work with
your nearest police post all the time. Ensure that in your
neighbourhood, at least you have the contact of the nearest OC station
and work with them. They are trained to deal with any type of security
situation in your areas. Let us work together for a secure nation. A
peaceful nation is the one that prospers. A chaotic one does not
prosper. It keeps regressing. It should be the work of all of us to
fight for a peaceful Uganda not only for now but for the future of our
children and our grandchildren.”
He praised AMDA, for its emphasis on six pillars of unity, economic
empowerment, spiritual development, health and wellness, leadership
development and education development, but advised that the leadership
should include environment protection.
“I have proposed to your leaders to include environment protection in
their to-do list. When Ugandans are united, spiritually empowered,
skilled in good leadership, economically empowered, well-educated and
very healthy, our work of securing you becomes very easy.”
Drawing on the day’s gospel reading from Luke 15:1-3, 11-13, Bishop
Lambert implored the faithful to use the Lenten season to return to
God for he is all-embracing and willing to forgive just like the
biblical prodigal son who was forgiven by his father after repenting
and asking for forgiveness.
The AMDA Bagahe Clan Forum realised Shs 37,500,000/= in cash and pledges.