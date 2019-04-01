Generals Muhoozi, Sabiiti Donate Shs 15m to AMDA Rubaga Project

By Our Reporter

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties, Lt. Gen Muhoozi

Keinerugaba and the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. General

Sabiiti Muzeeyi Magyenyi, have jointly donated Shs. 15 million towards

the construction of a multipurpose building project of the Archdiocese

of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA).



This took place today during the AMDA monthly mass at Kitante Primary

School led by the Abahahe clan.

AMDA, a grouping of Catholics who hail from Mbarara but are resident

in Kampala, Wakiso, Jinja, Mukono and Entebbe, is putting up a

multibillion complex at Rubaga Hill to house a church, a bishop and

priests’ house as well as commercial offices.



Gen Muhoozi who was represented at the event by Gen Muzeeyi pledged to

support AMDA in its on-going endeavours to serve humanity.

“I bring you special greetings from your friend, Lt. General Muhoozi

Keinerugaba, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations,

who was supposed to be your Chief Guest today. He asked me to come

here and represent him. I am here in his capacity and to assure you he

is proud to associate with AMDA in its endeavours to serve humanity,”

said Gen Muzeeyi.



During the mass which was led by the Auxiliary Bishop of Mbarara

Archdiocese, Rt. Rev Dr. Lambert Beinomugisha and animated by Abagahe

Clan, to which the two Generals belong, Gen Muzeeyi appealed to the

faithful to embrace the concept of Community policing in their areas

of abode in order to compliment the security forces in securing the

country.



“Through our Community Policing concept, we appeal to you all to work

closely with us. Report anything suspicious, report crime. Work with

your nearest police post all the time. Ensure that in your

neighbourhood, at least you have the contact of the nearest OC station

and work with them. They are trained to deal with any type of security

situation in your areas. Let us work together for a secure nation. A

peaceful nation is the one that prospers. A chaotic one does not

prosper. It keeps regressing. It should be the work of all of us to

fight for a peaceful Uganda not only for now but for the future of our

children and our grandchildren.”



He praised AMDA, for its emphasis on six pillars of unity, economic

empowerment, spiritual development, health and wellness, leadership

development and education development, but advised that the leadership

should include environment protection.

“I have proposed to your leaders to include environment protection in

their to-do list. When Ugandans are united, spiritually empowered,

skilled in good leadership, economically empowered, well-educated and

very healthy, our work of securing you becomes very easy.”

Drawing on the day’s gospel reading from Luke 15:1-3, 11-13, Bishop

Lambert implored the faithful to use the Lenten season to return to

God for he is all-embracing and willing to forgive just like the

biblical prodigal son who was forgiven by his father after repenting

and asking for forgiveness.

The AMDA Bagahe Clan Forum realised Shs 37,500,000/= in cash and pledges.