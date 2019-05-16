Fugitive Kasaija extradited from South Africa

Suspected murderer by names of Patrick Kasaija was yesterday returned from South Africa back to Uganda amidst unsettled murder crime case he is believed to have engaged himself. This is in accordance to the statement issued by South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesman, Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

His extradition done, May 15, by the South African Police Service together with the help of Pretoria Interpol follows chase after and request from Uganda’s Department of Justice through Interpol to arrest him. Prior, he was believed to be hiding in Gauteng, Johannesburg.

Mr Patrick Kasaija was arrested last year by members of the Interpol, Crime Intelligence and the National Investigation Unit at his residential address in Midrand on March 7, 2018. On the very date, he appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

“However, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development granted an order that he should be extradited to Uganda. The Justice and Correctional Services of the Republic of South Africa, in terms of the Extradition Act, ordered that the fugitive Mr Patrick Kasaija be surrendered to the Republic of Uganda. This extradition was as a result of the good collaboration and cooperation the South African law enforcement agencies and Ugandan authorities,” SAPS spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said in the statement issued.

Following the crime case, On 7 February 2018 in Uganda, a victim was kidnapped by unknown persons while on her way home from work. The culprits held her family at a one million dollar ransom. Unfortunately, the suffered family paid some of the money but their daughter was never returned.

February 26, 2018, the deceased’s mutilated body body was later recovered dumped along a road. The Ugandan authority has gathered sufficient evidence that criminate Mr Patrick Kasaija’s in the kidnapping and murder of the victim.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo warned that, “this extradition should be a message to all criminals” thinking of concealing crimes committed anywhere in the world by hiding in South Africa.

Kasaija alias Patrick Agaba is alleged to be the suspect by police to be among the Susan Magara murder gang. We will keep you posted once clarified.