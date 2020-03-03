FUFA PRESIDENT MAGOGO ADVOCATES FOR POINTS DEDUCTION TO FIGHT AGAINST HOOLIGANISM.

By:Marian Ayebare & Agencies

The current situation of hooliganism by fans at football games seems to have drawn FUFA president Moses Magogo closer to the wall as he advocates for deduction of points as a way to end the act.

Magogo speaking during NBS TV’s Sunday Sports show on a telephone interview stated, “if you ask me about what we should do with hooliganism, well,first of all,I am disappointed with the FUFA judicial system,” “I think they are not applying the law as it is supposed to be applied,the best way to end hooliganism is to deduct points because the fans look at points and if you do that,it will directly impact on every club.”

reaction was being based on AbdulHamid Pantaguli and Jalia Namuswe, KCCA Fc fans who were banned for 2yrs by FUFA for attacking Mashood Ssali, a referee who officiated the 1-1 draw between KCCA fc and Express fc on Saturday 23rd February 2020.