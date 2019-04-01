Fufa Drum Results: Kigezi,Lango, Kampala Lose

Kigezi, Lango,Kampala,Karamoja, Teso Provinces lose In Fufa Drum

The 2nd edition-The Fufa Drum opening matches ended Sunday evening

with the losers promising to improve on their return legs.

Lango Province despite losing had many soccer funs travel to Mukono in

8 buses to drum support but Buganda Province defeated them 1-0.

The FUFA Drum Opening match was on Saturday 30th March 2019 with

Buganda Province winning 1-0 Lango Province at Bishops SS Play-ground

Mukono.

Buganda Province secured a hard fought 1-0 win over Lango Province in

the opening match that witnessed a huge crowd.

Results across Uganda of 2nd edition FT’ Ankole 3-2 Sebei FT’ West

Nile 1-2 Bunyoro FT’ Bugisu 1-0 Kigezi FT’ Kampala 0-1 Rwenzori FT’

Busoga 1-1 Tooro FT’ Acholi 2-0 Karamoja FT’ Bukedi 3-1 Teso FT’

Buganda 1-0 Lango

FUFA referees’ appointments committee confirmed Match Officials for

The FUFA Drum opening weekend.

The referee’s committee appointed Madanda Ronald as the center

referee. Mwesigwa Ronald and Kakembo Ahmed will be the 1st and 2nd

assistants respectively.

Olemu George will take responsibilities of the fourth official while

Denis Batte is referee assessor.

Busoga Vs Tooro Referee: Howard M Orombi Assistant 1: Okudura Emmanuel

Assistant 2: Kyeyune Micheal Fourth Official: Atiku RahmanReferee

Assessor: Katabira David Davis.

Kampala Vs Rwenzori Referee: Opio Deogracius Assistant 1: Okwang Mario

Assistant 2: Obua Tobby Fourth Official: Ogwal Boniface Referee

Assessor: Aluma Habib

Ankole Vs Sebei Referee: Donney Robert Assistant 1: Atusinguza Robson

Assistant 2: Muganyizi Gerald Fourth Official: Byaruhanga Henry

Referee Assessor: Mwanje Joseph

West Nile Bunyoro Referee: Ochom Joseph Assistant 1: Ichilla Samuel

Assistant 2: Onanyang Moses Fourth Official: Okello Simon Peter

Referee Assessor: Bossa Amin Aziz

Acholi Vs Karamoja Referee: Kasalilwe Lucky Assistant 1: Kimayo Stephen

Assistant 2: Lule Yusuf Sebagidde Fourth Official: Musisi Henry

Referee Assessor: Adipo Catherine

Bukedi Vs Teso Referee: Turyamureba Paul Assistant 1: Kakooza Emmy

Assistant 2: Atuhairwe Docus Fourth Official: Kalibbala John Bosco

Referee Assessor: Kabwimukya George

Bugisu Vs Kigezi Referee: Nasser Mohammed Assistant 1: Lulenzi Shafiq

Assistant 2: Semuga James Fourth Official: Kimera Rashid

Referee Assessor: Waiswa Ali Baligeya

Scorers Match day 1 results Kampala 0:1 Rwenzori – Luzira Prisons

ground. Goal by Mihinzi Muhindo Umar(4′)

Full Time in Zombo at Barokoro Stadium West Nile 1-2 Bunyoro Goals:

Aheebwa Brian, Lumoro Peter(Bunyoro) Fred Amuku (West Nile)

in Mbale at the Municipal Stadium Full time Bugisu 1 -0 Kigezi Goal:

Oten Emmanuel

FT in Bugembe at Kyabazinga Stadium Busoga 1-1 Tooro Goals: Mugulisi

Ibrahim (Busoga), Isaac Isinde (OG)

Full Time in Kyamate, Ntungamo Ankole 3-2 Sebei Goals: 35′ Nsereko

Farouq and 44′ Matovu Muhad and Kato Umar (Ankole) 65′ Chemutai Nasur

and Odong Brian( Sebei)

Full Time at Pece Stadium, Gulu Acholi 2-0 Karamoja (Tito Okello’ 14,

Norman Ojik’ 22)

The former Uganda Cranes striker, David Obua boosted the FUFA drum in

Langi. Obua, is overseeing the training of more than 40 players who

have camped at Uganda Martyrs University, Ngetta Campus. His

arrival triggered excitement among team members who have been

undergoing drills.