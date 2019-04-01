Fufa Drum Results: Kigezi,Lango, Kampala Lose

Kigezi, Lango,Kampala,Karamoja, Teso Provinces lose In Fufa Drum
The 2nd edition-The Fufa Drum opening matches ended Sunday evening
with the losers promising to improve on their return legs.
Lango Province despite losing had many soccer funs travel to Mukono in
8 buses to drum support but Buganda Province defeated them 1-0.
The FUFA Drum Opening match was on Saturday 30th March 2019 with
Buganda Province winning 1-0 Lango Province at Bishops SS Play-ground
Mukono.
Buganda Province secured a hard fought 1-0 win over Lango Province in
the opening match that witnessed a huge crowd.
Results across Uganda of 2nd edition FT’ Ankole 3-2 Sebei FT’ West
Nile 1-2 Bunyoro FT’ Bugisu 1-0 Kigezi FT’ Kampala 0-1 Rwenzori FT’
Busoga 1-1 Tooro FT’ Acholi 2-0 Karamoja FT’ Bukedi 3-1 Teso FT’
Buganda 1-0 Lango
FUFA referees’ appointments committee confirmed Match Officials for
The FUFA Drum opening weekend.
The referee’s committee appointed Madanda Ronald as the center
referee. Mwesigwa Ronald and Kakembo Ahmed will be the 1st and 2nd
assistants respectively.
Olemu George will take responsibilities of the fourth official while
Denis Batte is referee assessor.
Busoga Vs Tooro Referee: Howard M Orombi Assistant 1: Okudura Emmanuel
Assistant 2: Kyeyune Micheal Fourth Official: Atiku RahmanReferee
Assessor: Katabira David Davis.
Kampala Vs Rwenzori Referee: Opio Deogracius Assistant 1: Okwang Mario
Assistant 2: Obua Tobby Fourth Official: Ogwal Boniface Referee
Assessor: Aluma Habib
Ankole Vs Sebei Referee: Donney Robert Assistant 1: Atusinguza Robson
Assistant 2: Muganyizi Gerald Fourth Official: Byaruhanga Henry
Referee Assessor: Mwanje Joseph
West Nile Bunyoro Referee: Ochom Joseph Assistant 1: Ichilla Samuel
Assistant 2: Onanyang Moses Fourth Official: Okello Simon Peter
Referee Assessor: Bossa Amin Aziz
Acholi Vs Karamoja Referee: Kasalilwe Lucky Assistant 1: Kimayo Stephen
Assistant 2: Lule Yusuf Sebagidde Fourth Official: Musisi Henry
Referee Assessor: Adipo Catherine
Bukedi Vs Teso Referee: Turyamureba Paul Assistant 1: Kakooza Emmy
Assistant 2: Atuhairwe Docus Fourth Official: Kalibbala John Bosco
Referee Assessor: Kabwimukya George
Bugisu Vs Kigezi Referee: Nasser Mohammed Assistant 1: Lulenzi Shafiq
Assistant 2: Semuga James Fourth Official: Kimera Rashid
Referee Assessor: Waiswa Ali Baligeya
Scorers Match day 1 results Kampala 0:1 Rwenzori – Luzira Prisons
ground. Goal by Mihinzi Muhindo Umar(4′)
Full Time in Zombo at Barokoro Stadium West Nile 1-2 Bunyoro Goals:
Aheebwa Brian, Lumoro Peter(Bunyoro) Fred Amuku (West Nile)
in Mbale at the Municipal Stadium Full time Bugisu 1 -0 Kigezi Goal:
Oten Emmanuel
FT in Bugembe at Kyabazinga Stadium Busoga 1-1 Tooro Goals: Mugulisi
Ibrahim (Busoga), Isaac Isinde (OG)
Full Time in Kyamate, Ntungamo Ankole 3-2 Sebei Goals: 35′ Nsereko
Farouq and 44′ Matovu Muhad and Kato Umar (Ankole) 65′ Chemutai Nasur
and Odong Brian( Sebei)
Full Time at Pece Stadium, Gulu Acholi 2-0 Karamoja (Tito Okello’ 14,
Norman Ojik’ 22)
The former Uganda Cranes striker, David Obua boosted the FUFA drum in
Langi. Obua, is overseeing the training of more than 40 players who
have camped at Uganda Martyrs University, Ngetta Campus. His
arrival triggered excitement among team members who have been
undergoing drills.