Fresh Kid for America’s Music Video Awards gong

By Tonny Akankwatsa

The youngest rapper on Patrick Ssenyonjo alias Fresh Kid is likely to win himself an Award in America to fact that he has been listed in International Award in the Carolina Music Video Awards 2019.

The fast-rising rapper gained was listed in the best video for the month of April category.

The passion that making him dedicated to his talent to the extent of realising ‘Bambi’ song allegedly a message to Minister for youth, Nakiwala Kiyingi requesting her to allow him sing, seems to have yielded him fruits.

The Carolina Music Video Awards were set to provide a platform for independent music artists from every genre annually and also recognize exceptional artists from other countries besides recognizing their efforts.

Other Ugandans that got a nomination include Feffe Bussi for his song ‘Yes, No’, Lydia Jazmine for ‘You & Me’, and Ykee Benda for ‘Singa’.

Several Americans are also nominated in the same category and it will be such a gratifying moment of memories if any of the Ugandans can notch the prize.

The awards are slated to happen on July 20, 2019 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame High Octane Theater in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 7-year-old rapper who has been schooling from a local school also recently grabbed himself a scholarship from Ruparelia Foundation boss, Rajiv Ruparelia to study from Kampala Parents School, one of the best primary schools in the Kampala.