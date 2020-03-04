Fresh Dairy Treats Red Pepper Staff to Yoghurt Sampling

By Jolly Gwari

Fresh Dairy, the producers of a wide range of Diary products in Uganda has treated the staff of The Pepper Publications Limited to a Yoghurt Sampling.

Dazzling and sassy looking Fresh Diary female staff visited the company offices in Namanve, East of the Ugandan capital Kampala this morning to treat the staff to their new Yoghurt flavors and ask for their opinions.

The Pepper Publications Limited publishes The Red Pepper newspaper and Red Pepper Digital.

The yummy Yoghurt packs came in different flavors like fruit berries, apple, and vanilla.

As part of their strategy to reach and satisfy their customers, they carried their yummy flavors for each of the company staff.

According to Catherine Nattimba, the Youth Marketer at Fresh Dairy , the company is on a drive to pick feedback on their new flavors.

“They are really nice; the fruit yogurt has fruits in it,” Catherine revealed.

She added that Fresh Dairy flavored yogurt is rich in calcium, proteins, vitamin, vitamin B2, potassium and vitamin B12.

“A tin of Yoghurt a day is a complete meal, you can survive on it, and it’s healthy and nutritious”… Catherine added.

Fresh Diary rebranded all their yogurt in 2018 as part of the strategy to satisfy the constantly changing needs of our customers while increasing market shares both in Uganda and the East African region at large.

Notably, they also improved on all yogurt flavors with the new recipe to make the most preferred yogurt in Uganda today.

Fresh Diary has the most advanced automated technology that produces about 80,000 liters of Yoghurt daily.