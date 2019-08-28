FORMER MAYORAL CANDIDATE FOR KAMPALA OMWANA ‘W’ OMWAMI HAS PASSED ON

By Jolly Gwari

John Ssenseko Kulubya 85, commonly known as Omawana W’ Omwami has today morning passed on at Case Hospital Kampala. Kulubya was an engineer, businessman, and politician in Uganda, and also known as the most titled property tycoon in Uganda.

Kulubya owns buildings and sizeable tracts of land in prime areas of the capital city of Kampala and in other areas of Uganda’s Central region as Lugazi. In 2006, he ran unsuccessfully for the position of Mayor of Kampala. He has been battling chronic kidney disease for a long time.

Recently, he developed breathing complications arising from pneumonia and was attended to by a team of specialists under intensive care. May his soul rest in eternal peace.