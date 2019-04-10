Floods Ravage Kampala Metro

By Diana Namutebi

Heavy rains in Kampala metropolitan area from around 04:00am to mid morning has left the city roads either blocked or difficult to navigate.

The flood prone spots at Kyambogo and Lugogo on Jinja Road will closed off to most traffic.

This forced most motorists to use nearby suburbs of Ntinda and Bugolobi that caused huge traffic pile up.

Entebbe Road was largely flooded between Najjanankumbi and Roofings factory (Lubowa) while Katwe and clock Tower were not spared.

Roads in Nalukolongo,Nateete and Namasuba were also flooded.

On Gayaza Road ( Ku Mbuzi) on the junction to Kyanja, the Kisaasi Road was cut off by floods while the road between Namugongo and Bweyogerere via Nsawo was also cut off