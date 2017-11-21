Final Parliament Netball Squad For EAC Games Named

The Uganda Parliamentary Netball team coach Tabale Mugerwa has named the final squad for the East African Community Inter-Parliamentary games in Tanzania.

The squad which has been training for close to a month, will carry the mantle for Uganda at the games slated for Dodoma from 1st December to 8th December.

The team recently lost 55-25 in a friendly match against Luzira Prisons netball team in preparations for the East African tournament.

They will play against Police Netball Club in there next warm up game on Wednesday, 22rd November 2017 at Lugogo, MTN Arena.

These games are being held through different sports domains such as Football, Netball, Volleyball, Golf, Tug of War and Athletics, Meanwhile the Uganda Parliamentary Netball team will start their title defence in the tournament with a match against host Tanzania in Dodoma.

The Uganda Parliament Netball squad list:

Hon Winnie Kiiza (Leader of Opposition), Hon Santa Aruma (Captain), Hon Jalia Bintu, Hon Christine Achen, Hon Sarah Najjuma, Hon Connie Galiwango, Hon Franc Akello, Hon Prossy Akampulira, Hon Susan Amero, Hon Sarah Nakawude, Hon Sarah Babirye, Hon Agnes Kunihira, Hon Ann Adeke Ebaju, Hon Esther Anyaikum and Hon Juliet Kyinyamatama.