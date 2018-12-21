Fighting For Kanungu Road, Dixon Kagurusi’s Story

36 Shares

By Patson Baraire

In May 2016 shortly before President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in for the current 5 year term, concerned residents from Kanungu district staged a strike in Kihihi Town Council.

The demonstration which was led by Dixon Ampumuza Kagurusi was aiming at reminding the president about his campaign pledge on the tarmacking of Rukungiri -Kanungu road which he had said would start in February 2016.

However by May , there was no sign that the road would be worked on after several court injections were put some alleging wrong procurement procedure of the rendering process by Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

Subsequently, Dixon Kagurusi and his peers staged the first ever known demonstration over the delayed construction of the road but the demonstration was violently dispersed by the Police led by the then District Police Police Commander Wabwire Joab on orders of the then RDC Harriet Nakamya .

Dixon Kagurusi and 7 others were detained at Kihihi Police Station for over 6 hours before they were released on Police bond and the case against them never took off after the State lost interest in perusing it.

Tomorrow Dec 21st President Museveni will be in Kihihi to preside over the ground breaking of the construction of the 78.5 km road and the function will take place at Kanungu District Headquarters playgrounds.

Although the final decision to construct the road was not based on the Kagurusi group but they added pressure.

