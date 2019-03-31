Exposing Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, Chain Link Targeted

Kampala-Entebbe Express Highway is Uganda’s wonder road constructed at a whopping shs 1.9 trillions(U.S.$476 million) but its chain link that is supposed to protect it is being stolen.

Uganda Police Force in Nalumunye, Wakiso district arrested two suspects who have been behind the vandalization of wire mashes on Entebbe Express Highway.



The duo were found in possession of about 50kg( chain link).Sunday Peter and

Lugemwa Ismail have been named by Uganda Police.



They are currently detained at Nalumuye Police.The holding charge is theft, Resident State Attorney will prefer the appropriate charge when the file is forwarded to their office for perusal and legal advice.



We have increased vigilance along Entebbe Express Highway.

Members of the public are encouraged to inform us on any mischief along that highway.

Local and International media was awash with several reports about the 51.4 kilometer Kampala-Entebbe Expressway being the most expensive road in the world. The reports were informed by findings of the Committee of Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) which is chaired by Abdu Katuntu, the Member of Parliament for Bugweri County, Iganga District.

Government promised electrifying the fence of the newly constructed Entebbe expressway to stop vandalism of road furniture but that has not happened yet.

“Electrifying the fence will help minimise the burden of maintaining vandalized road furniture. Cameras when installed will ease monitoring of activities along the road. The equipment usually vandalised according to the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) includes guard rails and road signs”.



The 49.56km highway connects Kampala city to Entebbe International Airport was constructed with a loan of up to $476 million (about Shs 1.8 trillion) from the Exim Bank of China constructed by the China Communication Construction Company (CCCC).



According to the findings of Committee of Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), the road has cost Uganda $9.2 million per kilometre – over and above the average cost $2 million per kilometre within the East African region in Kenya, Ethiopia and Rwanda.

Meanwhile, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians will not be allowed to use the newly constructed road when it is officially opened.