Evil People Coined ‘Muhoozi Project’ – Gen Kainerugaba

By Jolly Gwari

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has lifted the lid on the forces behind the phrase ‘Muhoozi Project.’

Gen. Muhoozi said in a tweet early this morning: “Some evil people coined this phrase to try and destroy us! But trust my generation to convert every curse into a blessing! Thank you Ugandans!”

In 2013, serving Coordinator of Intelligence Services, Gen. David Tinyefuza a.k.a Sejusa was the first public official to reveal there was a Muhoozi Project in place and it is not clear if Gen. Muhoozi, also a son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was referring to him.

‘Muhoozi Project’ is a phrase commonly uttered in the open public to refer to a plan by President Museveni to be grooming his son for a future presidency.

In a letter addressed to President Museveni, through the then Director-General of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), called for an investigation into reports that there were plans to assassinate top army officers perceived to be opposed to the project.

Gen. Sejusa who fought alongside Museveni in the National Resistance Army in the 1980s was allegedly referring to reports that then Brig. Kainerugaba, was/is being prepared to succeed his father as head of state, reports PML Daily…

Gen. Sejusa’s letter which was published in the Red Pepper and Daily Monitor, brought trouble to the two media houses when they faced an 11-day siege by the military demanding details of the confidential communication.

Gen. Sejusa alleged that Gen Kainerugaba represented a “Muhoozi project of Mr. Museveni to subvert the existing political system in order to perpetuate himself”.

A Muhoozi project hoodie

The President has remained tight-lipped on his son succeeding him while these are Muhoozi’s first comments since a row broke out over claims that he is being groomed to succeed his father.

Gen. Kainerugaba who is one rank below his father did not rule out harboring presidential ambitions. He was appointed head of the Special Forces Command in 2008 and was given control of the elite presidential guard in 2010.

He is now the Presidential advisor on special operations.