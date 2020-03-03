END OF THE ROAD! Why Diamond Platnumz, Tanasha Donna Split How Sex, Money Ruined Diamond Platnumz, Donna’s Married

By Grace Turyatunga

“God removes people in your life because he heard conversations you didn’t hear and saw things you didn’t see….I feel your presence Allah. Every time you close one door, you open another…“Yes men” ain’t the type of people to be around,” are some of the lines Tanasha is using to describe her current situation.

The top East African celebrity couple had dated for only two years, but as of now, she packed her bags in the wee hours of the night with baby Naseeb Jr. as the two left Dar-Es-Salaam for Nairobi where they arrived yesterday.

Tanasha promises to tell more of the story and what actually happened in the music that she will be releasing in the coming days.

Just when we thought the two were doing well after releasing their Gere (Jealous) song that has over 5M views, we were wrong, the two were just putting up appearances.

A week after the Gere song, Diamond released his latest dubbed Jeje, but the video vixen in the song has caused these problems not forgetting last month’s saga during the Donatella album launch when Mondi was found in the company of a curvy Kenyan babe.​

She compared a song that preaches life to Diamond’s Jeje which in her words she says has a bad bi**ch (referring to the vixen) and immoral.

On her wall, Tanasha continues to indicate that it is over between them.

She has also deleted his pics except for some promo one’s for their latest Gere collaboration song… She also unfollowed her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Tanasha Donna was the next in line after Diamond Platnumz fell out with Zari Hassan with whom they share two children, she had hoped that Mondi had changed and that she was going to do whatever it takes to keep his ‘member’ calm, but she was wrong.

First was the wedding promise that never took place as they were still waiting on fixing a suitable date that could see all top celebrities, especially those he had done collaboration songs with to attend, but at the time of their separation, that date was yet to be fixed while her first born child was five months.

Tanasha is so hurt that she had resigned her radio job in Kenya to move in with hubby in Tanzania, but as she landed yesterday in Nairobi, this was her caption;

“Home. Where I belong…I feel your presence Allah. Every time you close one door, you open another. Each and every single time.”

In another long post, the mother of one went on and said;

“If your character ain’t right, you ain’t got it figured out & still got a long way to go. You might think that you’re smart because things are moving, but it’s only for the short run. To play it for the long run, it has to start from within.”

“It starts from your CHARACTER. CHARACTER develops HABITS. Then HABITS create long-term SUCCESS. “Yes, men” ain’t the type of people to be around. The more they massage your ego, the more blind you become to attaining WISDOM.”

Meanwhile, in all this, Zari warned Tanasha that it is okay to give Diamond a child, but you should have some money on you just in case.

Tanasha Donna, who will be in Kampala on March 11, has in the last months been busy with recording and releasing her music and also making appearances which activities have robbed her of quality that otherwise she could have spent with her new born baby.