EAST AFRICA COMMUNITY MEDICAL BOARDS AND COUNCILS ACCREDITS KING CEASOR UNIVERSITY

By Moses Oketayot

The East African Medical boards and the council has accredited the School of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences at King Ceasor University (formerly St

Augustine International University) to train and medical and dental students for a period of 10 years which will thereafter be renewed on merit.

The certificate that was awarded to the university accrediting it for a period of 10 years

This accreditation came after the university passing the inspection that was done by the board in February this year.

The copy of the certificate that was seen by this paper bears the signatures of Prof. Gordien Ngendakuriyo, the Registrar of Burundi medical council, Daniel M. Yumbya, who is the CEO of Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, Thadee Vuguziga, the registrar Rwanda Medical and Dental Council, Dr.Katumba Sentongo, Registrar Uganda Medical, and Dental Practioners Council and Dr. David Menzava the Registrar Merdical Council of Tanganyika (Tanzania) who were all present during the inspection.

The certificate awarded to the university recognizing Lubaga Hospital has a teaching hospital for the students

King Ceasor University College of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences is well known in East Africa for its tireless efforts in teaching and bringing to students what is needed for their training in their various capacities during the course of study.



The college was established with a target to produce expert health workers who are highly educated to the status of international standards. This College has been proved to be among other similar Institutions of Higher Learning in the East African Region and has been accredited by the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council and the East African Medical

The Chancellor of the University King Ceasor Mulenga Confers a medical degree on one of the graduands during the first graduation ceremony held recently

Council to offer a number of graduate and post-graduate courses in the fields of Bio-Medical Sciences, Medicine and Allied Health programs. The Dean School of Medicine Prof. Gakwaya Anthony told Red Pepper that, the

Medicine program is one of a kind since it is being handled by senior and experienced lecturers which are running on a curriculum that is more integrated both nationally and internationally.

He said that the lecturers do everything needed right from orientation and more so in their teaching practice to make sure that they produce a well trained practicing doctor.

The medical students taking the hippocratic oath during first the graduation recently



Prof. Gakwaya further said that the program puts more emphasis on Biomedical Sciences that are applicable to Medicine and the lecturers are also mentored to emphasize participatory learning that encourages communication skills.

The university also has memoranda of understanding with other hospitals like Mulago National Referral Hospital, Kiruddu, Kawempe, St.Francis Mutorele, Butabika, Rubaga Hospital, Uganda Cancer Institute, and Uganda Heart Institutes; taking in even the more well-equipped Laboratories which ensure that the students get an on-hand experience during their time of training at these medical facilities.