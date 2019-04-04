Drones and Canine Units Deployed In Search of American Tourist



Uganda Security Agencies have deployed its best personal and tools of

security to secure the lives of an American Tourist and her driver who

were kidnapped on Tuesday evening by gun men.



Polly Namaye Deputy Uganda Police Spokesperson said the kidnappers had

used a phone of the kidnapped to demand for half a million dollars.

Ugandan security forces are accessing to see if the ransom is for

profit or propaganda from terrorist groups operating in Eastern Congo.

Most of the security heads in Uganda have flown to Western Uganda to

make sure everything is done and all resources are availed.

A source in Kihihi town, Kanungu district says dogs had led the

searching forces to the border. In order to enter Ishasha of Eastern

Congo, Ugandan forces were asking for permission to pursue the

kidnappers.

The drones were hovering over the area to see if they could locate the

kidnappers and the American tourist with her driver.

Another option is following a route North of Ishasha heading to

Rukungiri district because the network of the phone could be showing

they are still in Uganda.

Namaye said they are working around the clock to find the kidnapped alive.

Two other tourists, whom police described as an “elderly couple”,

were present when the gunmen attacked, but were not abducted or

physically harmed. They managed to raise the alarm from the lodge

where they were staying.

The attack took place between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday, police said.

A day later, soldiers have fanned out along the porous border with the

DRC, but as night fell, police said they believe the pair remain in

the country.

“A joint operation by the Uganda police, Uganda People’s Defence

Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Wildlife Authority game wardens is under way

to locate and rescue them,” a government spokesman, Ofwono Opondo,

said



Ugandan security forces are hunting gunmen who abducted an American

tourist and her driver inside a national park close to the border with

Democratic Republic of Congo.

Queen Elizabeth national park, one of the east African nation’s most

famous wildlife reserves, runs along the frontier with conflict-racked

regions of the DRC, bordering its famous Virunga national park, the

oldest in Africa.

Numerous militia groups and armed gangs roam eastern DRC. Virunga

suspended all tourism activities last year after a ranger was killed

and two British tourists kidnapped. The Britons and their driver were

freed two days after the attack. The park reopened in February; weeks

later another ranger was killed.

The Ugandan park straddles the equator, covering 1,978 sq km (764 sq

miles) in the country’s south-west.

It is also about 150km (90 miles) north of Bwindi Impenetrable

national park, famous among tourists for gorilla trekking. Uganda is

home to over half of the world’s endangered mountain gorillas.

In 1999, Rwandan rebels killed eight foreign tourists there,

inflicting an enormous blow to Uganda’s tourist industry. The rebels

were part of a militia group that was involved in the 1994 Rwandan

genocide before fleeing to the jungles of the DRC.

Tourism is a key industry for Uganda, as a major earner of foreign

currency. Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit each year.