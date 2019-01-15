DP-FDC Youth Leaders Meet Over Uniting Forces

1 Shares

Mulindwa Walid Lubega, the Chairman FDC Youth League led a delegation of FDC National Youth League leadership to the Democratic Party Headquarters – City House – Kampala as they paid a courtesy call to the DP Youth leadership led by Chairman Okidi Christopher and his Deputy Comrade Ssembajjwe Paul .

Lubega said they were well received, had a candid discussion on how to foster unity in this action packed year of change 2019.

“This is my first engagement with DP Youth leaders ever since my elavation to the FDC Youth League leadership, it aims at strengthening the bilateral relationship between DP Youth Wing and FDC Youth League. We hope to achieve a lot while working in unison”, Lubega said in a statement.

Christopher Okidi, DP Youth Leader said they had a fruitful Joint Meeting between the FDC Youth League New Leadership and DP Youth League Leadership at DP Headquarters at City House. Just building scenarios and discussing areas for cooperation.

Will youth be a big force in the politics of Uganda or will be used to fight their leaders wars?