Dortmund Sign Hazard

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard.

The Belgium international has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up having spent five years with Gladbach.

He becomes Dortmund’s second summer signing after Germany left-back Nico Schulz completed his move from Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

The final fee for Hazard has not been disclosed by either club, with reports suggesting it could be anywhere from €25 million (£22m/$28m) to €40m (£35.2m/$44.7m).

Hazard has had an agreement in place to join Dortmund for some time, with only the technicalities of the deal between the two clubs required to get it over the line.

The 26-year-old leaves Gladbach having made 182 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 46 goals and laying on 44 assists.