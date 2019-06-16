DON’T MISTREAT BOBI WINE’S SUPPORTERS” MINISTER NANKABIRWA

The government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa has warned NRM youths not to mistreat or harass fellow youths affiliated to People Power which is led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. She made the statements during an engagement with over 100 district youth councillors at the Office of Prime Minister on Wednesday. Nakabirwa’s call followed concerns raised by the youth leaders who asked her to help them fight against the famous people power youths. In addition, these youth portrayed how they have lost some of the youths they lead to the people power camp, a trend they say needs to be altered before the general elections. In her response, she said that the youths who support Bobi Wine should not be treated as enemies. She urged NRM youths to consider those who support Bobi Wine as competitors, not as people fighting them. She further urged NRM youths to focus on 2021 general elections. “I don’t encourage youths to fight one another, the most important thing is to tolerate each other with discipline, “she said. She urged youths to remain a united force because it’s the only way to defeat all the NRM enemies during forthcoming elections. She stated that the most important thing is to be patient with each other in order to achieve the big dreams ahead of them. “You should not expect support from everybody, “she said.