DJ Roja And Slick Stuart promise “fire” @ Mix Tape Party

Tomorrow, all roads will lead to Golf Course hotel as Uganda’s dynamic deejaying duo DJ Roja and DJ Slickstuart will be hosting their fourth edition of the mix tape party. Sponsored by Uganda waragi and organised by talent Africa, the mix tape party will not only feature performances by the headlining duo of DJ Roja and Slick Stuart; but will also feature Selector J, RPM and BK, Sir Aludah, DJ Meek, DJ Jerry and DJ Mercy. There will also be a number of emcees who will host the party like; Wright, Esco, Isaac, Kats, Hypeman and Naselow. Special guest performances are expected from Ykee Benda, Sheebah, Winnie Nwagi, Cindy, Bebe Cool, Kemishan, Nutty Neithan and Beenie Gunter. Uganda warigi was thrilled to be part of the mixtape party as the announcement was made at a press conference at Golf Course Hotel on Monday. While addressing the press, Agaba Tumusiime, Brand Manager Uganda Waragi said, “In line with our recent activities supporting DJ’s and bringing Uganda the biggest and best party experiences, we are proud to sponsor the award winning DJ duo of Slick Stuart and Roja. Their track record of success along with their major fan following makes their mix tape party an ideal platform to share the Uganda Waragi experience with the masses.” The announcement comes on the heels of the conclusion of a three month long campaign by Uganda Waragi called the UG Mix Maestro, whose purpose was to provide a platform to recognize and celebrate exceptional local talent in deejaying. The popular DJ duo bagged an award for Night Life DJ of the Year at the awards ceremony and also has a number of awards to their name.