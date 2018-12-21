Diocese of Kinkizi Reshuffles Clergy

10 Shares

By Patson Baraire

The Bishop of the Diocese of Kinkizi Rt Rev Dan Zoreka has appointed Rev Canon Kenneth Kanyankore as the new Diocesan Secretary to replace Rev Canon Bernard Bagaba who retired yesterday Dec 19th.

Rev Kanyankore has been working as the Dean of St Peters Cathedral Nyakatare in Kanungu District for the last 3 years . In the same development Bishop Dan Zoreka announced that although Rev Bagaba was retiring , he will become a Bishops Commiserate to run the duties of the Bishop whenever he is absent in the diocese.

Bishop Zoreka hailed the outgoing Diocesan Secretary for the 42 years he has served the Church of Uganda rising from a Youth Worker to the the top most position of Diocesan Secretary.

He described him as a hard working person who worked for the development of the church and ensured stability in the Diocese.

Rev Canon Bernard Bagaba was in 2010 elected by the House of Bishops to replace Bishop John Wilson Ntegyereize who was due to retire at the time but due to the prevailing conditions at the time he did not take up the position and in his place Dan Zoreka was appointed Bishop.

Rev Bagaba said that although he did not become Bishop , he was contented with all the positions he served in the church and was retiring as a satisfied man.

He said that for the last 5 years he has been preparing for his retirement and hopes that he will now live a quite life.

In another development , Bishop Zoreka has shuffled several Priests in conformity with Church cardinals and rules in order to serve the Christians.

The reshuffle affected a number of Clergy but prominent among them is Rev Canon Deus Nkwasibwe who moves from Kambuga Archdeaconary to Nyamirama Archdeaconary where he deals the positions with Rev Levi Turinawe.

Also Rev Caleb Bitindi has been recalled from Bwindi Community Hospital to work as Sub Dean at St Peters Nyakatare among many others .