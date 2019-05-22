DASABRE NAMES SQUAD FOR ABU DHABI CAMP

By Jolly Gwari

Earlier in March, the coach released a list of 31 stars playing in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League from which nine players will be selected after a Regional tour match in Kampala for a camp in Cairo together with foreign-based professionals. Once again coach Dasabre has named a squad of 28 players that will be part of the Abu Dhabi camp later this month. The squad has both local and foreign-based players.

The entire Uganda Cranes contingent will fly out on 27th May 2019 to the Arab world where they will camp and play two friendly matches. Surprisingly, Desabre has recalled the United States based midfielder Mike Azira to a list of players for the camp in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the forthcoming AFCON Finals in Egypt. The squad is bolt from the blue when the exclusions included Milton Karisa who featured prominently in the qualifiers’ set-up. Besides, Karisa, Raja Casablanca striker Muhammad Shaban and Edrisa Lubega are also on the exclusion list.

Azira Mike excluded on the list.

Desabre however, has included five KCCA players in his list for the camp in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the forthcoming AFCON Finals in Egypt. These include Timothy Awany, Patrick Kaddu, Allan Kyambadde, Ibrahim Saddam Juma, and Goal Keeper Charles Lukwago .

some of the KCCA FC players included.

The team that was announced on today morning includes 4 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 11 midfielders and four strikers.

Goalkeepers

DenisOnyango on the list.

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns-South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan), Robert Odongkara (Adama City FC-Ethiopia), and Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC-Uganda).

Defenders

Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town- England), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC-Tanzania), Awany Timothy (KCCA FC-Uganda), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Unattached), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds-Sweden), Murushid Juuko (Simba-Tanzania), Godfrey Walsumbi (Unattached), Muleme Isaac ( FK Viktoria Zizkov- Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe-DR Congo).

Midfielders

Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers Fc-India), Kirizestom Ntambi- Coffee FC –Ethiopia), Michael Azira (Montreal-USA), Waisswa Moses (Vipers SC-Uganda), Sadam Juma Ibrahim (KCCA FC-Uganda), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica FC- Croatia), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy-Kazakhstan), Kateregga Allan ( Maritzburg-South Africa).

Strikers

Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC-Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC-Uganda), Alexis Bakka (Carlstad United- Sweden), Nsibambi Derrick (Smouha- Egypt), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba- Tanzania).