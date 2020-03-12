Who is Daniele Rugani? Juventus defender tests positive for Coronavirus

Spread the love

















By Grace Turyatunga

Turin – Italian soccer club Juventus announced Wednesday, March 11, that its player, defender Daniele Rugani, tested positive for COVID-19.

Rugani becomes one of over 10,000 cases and counting in Italy; a nation that registered has the second-highest reported death toll and number of confirmed infected cases

“The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” the Serie A giants said in a short statement published on Wednesday night March 11.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him.”

Who is Danielle Rugani?

Daniele Rugani (born 29 July 1994) is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a centre back for Serie A top side Juventus and the Italy national team.

Rugani began his professional club career with Empoli in Serie B in 2013, where he immediately helped the club achieve Serie A promotion, and was named the 2014 Serie B Footballer of the Year.

His defensive performances the following season saw him named to the 2015 Serie A Team of the Year, and earned him a transfer to Juventus, where he immediately won the Serie A title during his first season with the club. At the international level, he has represented the Italy U21 team at the 2015 and 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championships and made his senior debut for Italy in 2016.

Rugani style of play

Rugani is a tall, tactically versatile, and physically strong centre-back, who is good in the air, both defensively and offensively. He is known in particular for his anticipation, intelligence, and marking ability, despite his lack of notable pace or mobility.

Serie A has been suspended until April 3 because of the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy.

Juventus’ next scheduled game is on March 17 against Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League.