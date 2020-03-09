CRIME: Police nets 7, recover gun in hi-tech operation

Mityana – Uganda Police’s Directorate of Crime Intelligence, over the weekend, conducted an operation that culminated into the arrest of seven suspected to highly connected to a recent murder and aggravated robbery, a statement reveals.

The deceased, Lubinga Henry, 24, was gunned down by the suspected that equally robbed Sam Kasule, 25, businessman and resident of Nakiwaya LCI, Nakiwaya Parish, Kikandwa., Police Spokesperson, CP Enanga Fred has revealed.

“The thugs, Friday, February 28, at around 8:10pm, armed with an SMG Riffle, and travelling on a motorcycle reg. no. UEH 937H attached Sam Kalule and robbed him of cash (2.5m),” Enanga affirms in a statement.

Kalule raised an alarm attracting responders from the community prompting the suspects to open fire; injuring three and killing one.

The three injured included; Arinaitwe Innocent, 41, Sunna Hamza, 22, Kalema Bumbakali, 47, but were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital and are still on treatment.

During their escape, the suspects abandoned their motorcycle reg.no. UEH 973F, two bags containing 6 rounds of ammunition, a power bank and clothes, an Itel Black Mobile Phone.

The suspects were tracked down using our advanced surveillance methods and 7 arrested (4 suspects, 3 accomplices). These included; Munilli Gafizi Fred, 27, (Nyanamugyeera sub-county, Gomba), Kamono Fred, 27, (Kapeeka, Nakaseke), Byakatonda Maik, 27, (Mityana) and the one who surveilled, Kanamugira Fred alias Kadugata, from Buswabulongo Mityana, Pastor Karuhanga Sam, Akandwanaho Moses and Kahirwa Godfrey.

“We would like to commend the dedicated efforts of the intelligence units that tracked down and arrested the suspects, thus disrupting their activities in the area,” reads a statement

We also urge proprietors of all mobile money outlets, to always take care while transacting business by increasing vigilance and restricting the amount of cash on them.