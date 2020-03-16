CRIME: 3 thugs put out of action, pistol recovered

Spread the love

















By RedPepper Digital

Bunamwaya – Military officers attached to the Rubaga Battalion, on Sunday, March 15, mounted an operation targeting a suspected group of robbers putting three suspected thugs out of action at Nankinga zone Bunamway, Makindye Ssabagabo, Wakiso district.

A statement issued by Police indicates that suspected thugs, in Toyota Harriet, allegedly targeted and trailed woman a woman aboard an Airport Taxi that had just returned in the country through Entebbe.

“The suspected thugs blocked the Airport Taxi and put the cab-driver at gunpoint; prompting the intelligence officers following to put them out of action,” read a statement

One of the deceased wearing a sergeant rank in army uniform has been identified as Byareta Ambrose a Police Constable, Turyomunsi Fred, plain-clothed, attached to the armoury at police headquarters, and other only identified as James; donned a UPDF jacket.

One pistol attached to the Uganda Police, no. UG POL.36326006 03890 was recovered from the scene.

Efforts to reach the OC CID on the matter were futile by press time.