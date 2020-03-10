COVID-19: Serie A games halted over coronavirus

By Mariam Ayebare

AGENCIES – Following the increased cases of the deadly corona-virus in Italy, Serie A games have been called off to avoid the risk of spreading the virus since these matches always hold large crowds.

Italy had earlier decided to hold its Serie A games in indoor as a way to reduce overcrowding by allowing no fans in the pitches, this, however, has looked not to be the best solution due to the increased cases of the virus in the country. This has forced the governing body to suspend all the matches.

This has been confirmed by a tweet from Fabrizio Romano’s official twitter account.

Fabrizio is an Italian journalist affiliated the most trusted Sports news source, Sky Sports and he specialises in football transfers.

First “celebration” (…) here in Italy to send a message against Coronavirus. “Everything will be fine. Stay safe at home”. Ciccio Caputo, Sassuolo’s striker, after his goal in Sassuolo-Brescia tonight. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NHqW9qzy1K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2020

In weekend action, Italian Serie A side Sasoulo’s striker, Francesco “Ciccio” Caputo, delivered a message of comfort to fans over coronavirus concerns as celebrated the first of his two goals against Brescia in their Sunday, March 8 clash.

“Everything will be fine. Stay safe at home, ” Ciccio Caputo after his goal in Sassuolo-Brescia Sunday.