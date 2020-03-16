Coronavirus: Rwanda registers 4 more cases

Spread the love

















By Zam Quitah

Kigali – The COVID 19 pandemic has been confirmed to have spread to cross continents around the world and East African region is equally no exception.

Reports reaching RedPepper Digital indicate that Rwanda has confirmed four more coronavirus cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to five.

According to Dr. Diane Gashumba, Rwanda’s Health Minister, three are Rwandan and one is said to be a Ugandan. These comprise of a 34-year-old Rwandan man who arrived from South Sudan on March 6, his brother who arrived from Fiji via US and Qatar two days later and a 30-year-old local man whose travel history is not known. The fourth patient is a 22-year-old Ugandan, according to authorities, he arrived in Rwanda from London on March 15.

“All patients are currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management,” said the minister in a statement.

Rwanda confirmed its first case on Saturday, March 14, an Indian male who arrived in the country from Mumbai on March 8. The man had no symptoms on arrival but checked himself into a health facility.

More cases have been reported in Kenya and Sudan. No COVID positive reports have been confirmed in Uganda yet.

The masses are however urged to use alcoholic sanitizers, avoid big crowds, avoid touching their faces and check into medical facilities in case of any COVID 19 symptoms.

In addition, the national carrier, RwandAir, reveal it was suspending all flights to India until April 30. This comes at a time when Aviation companies like Emirates are also reported to have suspended their activities until a time when the virus spread has been contained.