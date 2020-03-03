CORONAVIRUS: Isolated Foreigners Tests Negative

By Brian Musaasizi

The Four foreign Nationals who were isolated at Entebbe Hospital on Sunday on suspicion of having Coronavirus have reportedly tested negative.

The suspects had been picked up after presenting with flu and cough symptoms.

“Samples were collected and tested at UVRI, fortunately, the results were negative. This good news for our country” a source from the ministry said.

The Ministry on Sunday requested the general public to remain calm and follow the provided preventive measures adding that there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country so far.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and financial markets slumped.

The virus has proliferated around the globe over the past week, emerging on every continent except Antarctica, prompting many governments and businesses to try to stop people from traveling or gathering in crowded places.

It has killed more than 2,800 people and infected over 84,000 worldwide — the vast majority in China — since it emerged apparently from an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

How Covid-19 spreads

When someone who has the new coronavirus (Covid-19) coughs or exhales they release droplets of infected fluid. Most of these droplets fall on nearby surfaces and objects – such as desks, tables or telephones.