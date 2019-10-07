Convenient monitoring of livescore yesterday

Keeping track of the livescore yesterday is becoming much more convenient thanks to the sports statistics website. It presents the results of matches of dozens of world sports leagues, and it is easy to stay up to date with just a couple of clicks.

This season, Fiorentina promises to become one of the most interesting teams in the Italian Serie A. The Lilieds did a good job in the transfer market, and the legendary Frank Ribery became their most important signing.

Despite the fact that the Frenchman is already 37 years old, he is still able to benefit his team. An additional plus was the fact that Fiorentina got Ribery for free. Also this summer, another iconic veteran, Kevin-Prince Boateng, who transferred from Sassuolo for just a million euros, joined the Violets.

However, in the starting rounds the newcomers could not help their team, because Fiorentina started its season not very convincing.

The main task of the team for the upcoming busy season is to break into the Eurocup zone. Rather, we are talking about the Europa League, because there will be already too much competition for the top-4 without Violets, and they simply don’t have a long and high-quality bench to fight on equal terms against the favorites.

However, the team from Florence has its trump cards, which are the following:

Great experience of a number of leaders. Good teamwork, despite the fact that the roster has a lot of newcomers. Individual mastery of the main stars of the team.

We'll be able to assess the real strength of Fiorentina closer to the middle of the season. Firstly, by that time the newcomers will finally 'join' the team, and secondly, the direct competitors of the team from Florence, who compete in European competitions, will begin to get tired.

The club has not played in the international arena for a long time, which should be an additional motivation for its players. In the meantime, Fiorentina is a team that occasionally demonstrates its best football, which is why it cannot challenge the leaders. However, the fans and the management are counting on the fact that the results will gradually improve. Given the star status of the team leaders, it is quite possible to believe it.

Monitoring the success of the team and its rivals not only in the Italian championship but also in the national Cup will bring another opportunity for the Violets to get a pass to the international arena.